The X Factor Backstage with TalkTalk | 5 After Midnight talk Movies Week with Roman!

Visit the official site: http://itv.com/xfactor The boys from 5 After Midnight sit down with Roman Kemp to reveal what they'll be singing on tonight's X Factor Live Show - where's it's Movies Week! SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/TXFSub Facebook: http://bit.ly/TXFFB Twitter: http://bit.ly/TXFTwi Download The X Factor mobile app: http://bit.ly/TXFapp Watch full episodes on ITV Hub (UK ONLY): http://www.itv.com/hub/the-x-factor