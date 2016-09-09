This is why your eczema gets worse in Spring

Eczema suffers will know all too well that the itch is very real.

From the moment you wake up in the morning to putting out the lights at night, it's a constant struggle to fight the urge to itch your inflammation away, however up to 50 per cent of Australians have revealed that their eczema gets worse in Spring and now we know why.

According to Cheryl Talent, President of the Eczema Association of Australasia, eczema flares up more in Spring due to the added allergies in the air and the rise in temperature.

"The heat is a factor because people with eczema get a lot hotter than anyone else," Cheryl told Be.

"Also with Spring, the release of all the allergies into the air from the grass and the flowers is really terrible for most eczema sufferers.

"A lot of people with eczema get hayfever as well so all those added allergies in the atmosphere can really set up a bad reaction added to the heat."

Very little is actually known about eczema, apart from the fact that it is an inflammation of the skin, meaning it's extremely hard to know what causes it.

Usually there's a genetic component, like some sort of allergy disease in your family, and often it’s caused by coming into contact with things that irritate the skin, both internally or externally.

For most people, the skin erupts in flares and can lead to really intense itchiness, which means of course you scratch and then you run the risk of getting an infection.

The biggest indicators that you are suffering from eczema is the itchiness you will feel and the dry, red skin on your body.

According to Cheryl, once you establish that you are suffering from eczema, there is no cure, just management.

So what can you do to stop the itch? Cheryl explains that there are numerous ways you can control your skin disease to make it more manageable.

"We know that if you get onto a plan and products that suit your skin you’ll be able to manage your eczema," she said, recommending Medihoney Natural Eczema Cream as a cream.

"Visit your doctor or dermatologist and get a steroid cream to help reduce inflammation and help you avoid getting infection," she continued.

Distraction is also key, especially when you're trying to control little kids scratching their skin.

"You’re better off putting a tub of moisturiser in front of them and say ‘look instead of scratching try putting this on’ or get them distracted with something else," she said.

"Most people with eczema don’t think about the scratching as much when they’re busy."

