This Nonprofit Container Could Remove The Developing World's Greatest Hurdle

For much of the developing and rural world, reliable access to power and water is one of the largest challenges these communities face. Enter the Miller Brothers and their interBLOK PowerTower—a recycled shipping container that provides off-the-grid dependable water and power! This empowering and life-changing technology had us at RightThisMinute so impressed we knew had to talk with interBLOK's Miller Brothers ourselves! Catch every update of Alex and Graham's school bus roadtrip through Central America on Vimeo!