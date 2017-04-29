WATCH: This woman looks just like Princess Mary

We'd all like to be a bit royal, but luckily for Hannah Bath, she already looks like a real-life princess, and can talk like one too.

A video has surfaced of the Australian actress doing her best Princes Mary impersonation for comedy show Open Slather, and she absolutely nails it!

Hannah said in an interview she often gets stopped by people on the street, who genuinely believe she is the wife of Denmark's Crown Prince Frederik.

Australian actress Hannah Bath does her best Princes Mary impersonation for comedy show Open Slather, and she absolutely nails it! Source: The Comedy Channel More

The real Princess Mary. Source: Getty More

"I was in a lift and a woman got in, took one look at me, gasped and stumbled back, saying 'I thought you were Princess Mary!'," she told Daily Mail.

"I was worried she was going to have a heart attack."

The actress is yet to meet the Royal, and has said: "I'm not sure she'd approve... but I hope she'd have a chuckle".

She certainly gets our approval.

The actress is yet to meet the Royal, and has said: More

Want more celebrity, entertainment and lifestyle news? Follow Be on Facebook,Twitter, Pinterest, and Instagram