Tina Fey Takes Off Her Dress For Letterman

For her final appearance (and twentieth) on the Late Show with David Letterman, she went out big in a royal blue sheath with black sequin and bead embellishment. “I’m never going to wear a fancy dress on a talk show again,” she said. “It’s very hard work, I don’t know if you’re aware of the contraptions, under here it’s almost medical. And I’m terrible in heels.”

Looking very Kate Middleton, as Letterman described her (and we agree!), she added, “I dress up like this out of respect for you. What, am I going to put on a dress for Jimmy [Fallon]? That’s creepy. He’s like my brother. What, I’m going to wear special underwear for James Corden?”

And to honour her last time slipping on Spanx and a fancy frock, she decided to give away that particular piece to the talk show host as a memento. “Because this is my last time wearing a fancy dress on a talk show and conforming to gender norms out of respect for you,” Fey explained. “My gift to you is I want to give you the dress.”

She then stripped down — on live TV to later be clipped and shared across the Internet for all to see — to show off her compression shorts and nude bra with a black leotard over both with “Bye Dave” on the stomach and "#LastDressEver" on the butt.

Fey’s stripping down was not only a present for the retiring talk show host but for a lot of women. At 44-years-old, the comedienne brought a sense of humour to primping and preening — and an excuse to take it all off.

