Travel Advice You Should Ignore

Everyone has those well meaning family and friends willing to dish out travel advice, but how much of it should we really listen to? Is the night bus really the best way to get from point A to point B? Should we only drink bottled water?

We don’t know about you, but some of the so-called “travel hacks” we’re heard sound about as appealing as being trapped in an elevator with Donald Trump.

Rather than give you a list of ways to make toothpaste last longer, to save space in your suitcase by rolling clothes, or to create single use shampoos using drinking straws, here’s some of the advice we think you’d be better off ignoring.

1. Never eat the street food

While this may be true in certain instances, such as a dodgy-looking cart selling oysters swimming in a pool of melted ice, for the most part it’s entirely false.

If you travel to an Asian country, for example, you have a much higher likelihood of getting sick from eating Western food than the local offerings. Western food doesn’t have the same high turnover, so there’s a bigger chance you’ll get sick from it.

Use your common sense to decide whether or not to eat street food.

2. Always drink bottled water

If you’re visiting a country known for it’s poor water quality, then by all means stick to filtered drinking water. A reusable water bottle is a good investment, meaning you can stock up on water without adding to the environment’s plastic woes.

But if you’re travelling around countries where the water quality is perfectly fine, why are you wasting your money buying water? All you’re doing is burning through your limited funds when you could be using them to get more out of your trip.

3. Take the night bus

Don't do it! Sure, cousin Jimmy may have found the night bus a good idea when he was backpacking on a shoestring budget, but he was probably drunk at the time.

Night buses are a cheap way to travel, but you can rarely get a good night’s sleep on them. You’ll inevitably wake up every hour, check your watch to see how long til you arrive, spend an hour trying to get back to sleep, and end up tired the next day.

You’ll also miss out on amazing sights. Even if you’re travelling through an area with limited attractions, you’ll be amazed how many interesting sights you’ll discover.

4. Take traveller’s cheques

The 1970’s called, they miss you. Don’t even bother with this one.

Traveller’s cheques may have had a place in years gone by, but these days they’re about as useful as trap door on a lifeboat. Most banks and retailers don’t accept cheques anymore, so you’ll waste your time finding somewhere to cash them.

Before heading to a destination, do a little research to see how widespread ATMs are or whether you’re better off exchanging cash at the airport when you go.

