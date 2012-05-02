Have you ever experienced that awful moment when you've landed at an airport only to discover you're still a good 100km away from your intended destination?

Airports with the most misleading names

If only airports would just name themselves a bit more appropriately!

The worst by far is the Châlons Vatry Airport in France's Champagne region – which budget airline Ryanair cheekily refers to as Paris-Vatry (Disney) in a bid to lure thrifty families seeking a trip to Disneyland Paris.

You'd be forgiven for thinking the airport is in the vicinity of either the French capital or the popular theme park.

But Paris-Vatry is 112 kilometres from Disneyland and 150kms from the centre of Paris.

Flight comparison website Skyscanner, which has released a list of the world's most misleadingly-named airports, says it "sets a new record in misleading airport nomenclature".

Skyscanner travel editor Sam Baldwin says regional airports tend used by budget airlines are among the worst offenders, and travellers need to factor in the time and transport costs involved before they book.

"If you fly to an airport with Paris in its name, you would expect it to be somewhere near Paris, but 93 miles isn't what most would call close. It's the equivalent of wanting to fly to London, but actually landing in Northampton."

The most misleadingly-named airports:

1. Paris-Vatry (Disney) - 150km from central Paris and 112km from Disneyland Paris

2. Munich West (Memmingen) - 112km from central Munich

3. Oslo (Torp) - 110km from central Oslo

4. Frankfurt (Hahn) - 110km from central Frankfurt

5. London (Oxford) - 97km from central London

6. Stockholm (Skavsta) - 95km from central Stockholm

7. Barcelona (Girona) - 94km from central Barcelona

8. Barcelona (Reus) - 94km from central Barcelona

9. Paris (Beauvais ) - 88km from central Paris

10. Dusseldorf (Weeze) - 80 km from central Dusseldorf

11. London (Stansted) - 64km from central London

12. London (Southend) - 64km from central London

13. Tokyo (Narita) - 60km from central Tokyo

14. Verona (Brescia) - 53km from central Verona

15. Glasgow (Prestwick) - 51km from central Glasgow



Airports which really do serve their cities:

1. Taipei Sungshan Airport - 5km from central Taipei

2. Salt Lake City Airport - 5km from central Salt Lake City

3. San Diego Airport - 5km from central San Diego

4. Tallinn Airport - 5km from central Tallinn

5. Belfast (George Best) - 5km from central Belfast

6. Wellington Airport - 7km from central Wellington

7. Honolulu Airport - 7km from central Honolulu

8. Lisbon Airport - 7km from central Lisbon

9. Bucharest Otopeni Airport - 7km from central Bucharest

10. Mexico City Juarez International - 7km from central Mexico

11. Cagliari Airport - 9km from central Cagliari

12. London City Airport - 10km from central London

13. Warsaw Airport - 10km from central Warsaw

14. Vancouver Airport - 13km from central Vancouver

15. Edinburgh Airport- 13km from central Edinburgh

Ever experienced this? What's your story.