Madeleine McCann's face used on holiday voucher

An advertisement offering a discount on holidays in Portugal that featured a photo of missing child Madeleine McCann has been labelled an "utter disgrace".

Madeleine McCann's face used on Portugal holiday voucher

The picture of Madeleine was taken on the day she went missing from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in 2007. She was three years old at the time.

The image appeared in an online voucher offering a £20 discount.

The voucher then redirects readers to a London-based travel company that promotes apartment holiday rentals in Albufeira, Algarve.

Clarence Mitchell, the spokesman for the McCann family told Sky News the use of the photo is "utterly appalling and frankly unforgivable".

"Kate and Gerry (Madeleine's parents) were horrified when they found out about it. It is offensive in the extreme."

"Whether it's a mistake or hacking, it's an utter disgrace… For someone to use it – as some sort of sick joke, it would appear – advertising holidays to Portugal of all places, is just appalling. There is no excuse for it."

A London law firm demanded the photo's removal, he said.

Lowcostholidays.com, which is the website that the voucher links to, says they knew nothing about the voucher and do not have a contract with VoucherDigg, the company that ran it.

"We are doing all that we can to contact the website and get the picture removed," chief executive Lawrence Hunt says.

He says they broke the links and called lawyers immediately when the "vile material" was discovered.

VoucherDigg has not commented.