What's so confusing about the name South Australia?

Name change touted for South Australia

It's a state in the south of Australia, right?

But apparently there's still room for confusion and South Australia's business heads are pushing for a whole new name for an international branding overhaul.

Business SA chief executive Peter Vaughan told News Limited he's been on several overseas trips with state leaders and the locals have found "the words South Australia are impossible to understand".

"(It) means to everybody from overseas the whole of the south of Australia. And the initials SA mean South Africa to most other people in the world."

South Australia premier Jay Weatherill has asked the state's Economic Development Board to decide on a new brand for international marketing purposes, but an entirely new name was not requested.

Board chairman Raymond Spencer has previously told The Advertiser he is in favour of debating the state's name.

"Even if the name of the state stays the same, or if it got changed to Adelaide or something else, the very process itself would really raise the profile."

Vaughan says it should be up to the public to vote on a name change.

Do you think South Australia needs a rebrand?