Winter Thrills at Thredbo - The Village's Winter Wonderland Opening Party

It might be the Queen's birthday but Thredbo are throwing a big Winter Wonderland Weekend party, June 9-11, to kick off the season in true alpine style.

The village is dressing up, the skies will sparkle and fun will roll with an event schedule jam packed full of activities for the whole family.

Skiing and boarding is top of the to do list and with snowmaking set to fire up next week you will need to pack the riding boots and your party shoes.

"We are to start snowmaking from May 21, so if we get a run of cold temperatures we will certainly be skiing and boarding across the long weekend" said Mr Kim Clifford Thredbo General Manager

Riding and fun go hand in hand in the mountains and the party kicks off Friday night with a Winter Warm Up night in the Schuss Bar of the Thredbo Alpine Hotel, Venus Duo are playing live, and the weekend fun escalates from there.

The traditional Welcome to Winter Ball is back. Guests will be transported into a white winter wonderland as they sip bubbles, enjoy a three course dinner and be entertained by the engaging Jeff Duff and his band.

Thredbo's famous huge opening weekend fireworks spectacular will again fire up the skies and echo down the valley and as the blaze of colour fades the parties will start. Comedian Mick Meredith will set the benchmark for the night in the Schuss Bar and live music from Train to Budapest will round out the evening.

Sunday is again a fun day starting with a Long Lunch in the Village Square featuring a hearty winter warming meal get together. Then the catwalk will sizzle for the New and Yester-new Fashion Parade that will showcase what's hot for 2012 and what was so hot in times past.

Shuffle along to the Village Square, kick off your ski boots and slip into your party shoes as the much loved O'Donnell Brothers make a return to Thredbo with their amazing Best of Brothers Show, so don the jacket and beanie and warm up with a bit of boogie from 8pm.

For the kids there is plenty on - the Village Square will be buzzing with Street Entertainment across the weekend including music and dance workshop, face painting and clowns. There is a special Kids Disco with Young Talent Time performer Brad Cox set to get the dance floor rocking. The team from Thredboland are holding their own brand of kids Winter Olympics with games on Friday Flat featuring the biggest snowman competition, three legged race and snowball throwing.

Combine a packed party plan, with skiing and boarding and hot deals from the Thredbo Resort Centre and you have a perfect long weekend away in the mountains.

"The weekend will be a display of what Thredbo's all about, fun...on both sides of the mountain, a strong community spirit, and just a top class resort that caters for everyone" said Mr Clifford.

