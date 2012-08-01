Locals and environmentalists are up in arms regarding a proposed $200 million cruise terminal at Tugun, at the southern end of the Gold Coast.



The proposal, by billionaire property developer Bob Ell's Leda Group, would include three hotels, a casino, super yacht marina, water park, underwater observatory and three terminal berths.

Controversial plan for Tugun cruise terminal

Opponents to the plan fear that the new terminal could destroy the already fragile local surf breaks, and quality of life all the way down the coast. Tugun is located just north of the former world-class point break at Kirra and the popular Tweed surf break at Duranbah Beach (D'bah).

It's believed the Leda Group has already had discussions with new Queensland premier Campbell Newman and new Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate on the ambitious plan.

Mr Tate recently told media that he had 'no problem' with the location of a terminal in Tugun 'because it links closely to the airport, and I can see the benefit that passengers can transfer from a domestic flight to a cruise quite easily'.

Mr Tate also said cruise ships that dock in Brisbane could potentially visit the tourist hotspot, and that the idea has proved a success in the US and it could benefit the Gold Coast.

"On the way south they can come and visit the Gold Coast overnight," he said. "They do this between Fort Lauderdale and Miami and those destinations are a lot closer ... minimal cost."

"We're not competing with Brisbane. If anything we are adding to the destination."

Surfrider Foundation national board member Brendan Donohoe told News Ltd that surfers from around the world would boycott the Gold Coast if the terminal went ahead.

Mr Donohoe said the surf break at Kirra would be 'destroyed' as a result of the cruise terminal and if surfers 'don't stand up against the absolute arrogant rubbish of the Kirra proposal, we may as well pick up and go home across the world. Bring it on Bob, we'll see you in the surf'.

A Leda Group spokesman told media their research showed the terminal would not affect the waves, and could even increase their size.

The jury is still out on whether the terminal will go ahead.

