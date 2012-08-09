JetBlue pilot has psychotic episode in prison

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) -- A federal judge says the JetBlue Airways Corp. pilot who disrupted a cross-country flight by running through the plane and yelling has had a psychotic episode in prison.

Clayton Osbon was found not guilty by reason of insanity in July for his behaviour on a March 27 flight. Osbon had been charged with interference with a flight crew.

A neuropsychologist testified that Osbon had a "brief psychotic disorder" at the time of the flight brought on by lack of sleep.

Osbon is being held in federal prison in North Carolina and was to appear for a hearing this week on whether he should be freed or sent to a mental health facility.

But the judge said Wednesday she'd been notified Osbon had suffered a psychotic episode and needed more time for evaluation.