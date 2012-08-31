Ever seen a person and though to yourself 'I want that lifestyle'? Now you can!

'Buy my American Dream!' Man sells everything to travel

A Florida man has decided to put worldly possessions on eBay for the bargain price of $3.5million. Why? So he can go travelling of course.

Shane Butcher, a 29-year-old entrepreneur from Tampa Bay, posted a listing on eBay last week offering what he calls his "American Dream". The deal includes his three video-game stores, his two Florida homes, his three cars, three kayaks, and a Thomas Kinkade painting.

He insists that he's not trying to unload a sinking business.

Shane hopes to use the money to travel and start a new life with his wife, as well as start a family back in Florida once they've experienced their fair share of the world.

The eBay listing is not an auction, but rather a classified ad. So the first person willing to hand over the $3.5 mil gets it. Seems like a pretty good life. But is it worth his asking price?

Shane isn't the first person to turn to eBay to get a fresh start, and probably won’t be the last. In 2008, Australian Ian Usher sold his 'life' (including his friends) after a nasty divorce for $305,000.

Would you consider selling everything to travel world?