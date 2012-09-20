Switzerland will open its very first 25Hours Hotel in Zurich on November 8 this year.

Switzerland to launch new 25Hours hotel

The first of its kind in the country (sixth in Europe), the hotel is located in the heart of Zurich-West’s dynamic and trendy precinct and features 126 rooms in four categories.

Each category is furnished differently, offering guests a variety of choices to suit their moods and needs. Rooms in the Silver category feature a youthful vibrant and colourful scheme, while rooms in the Gold category feature a more subtle modern elegant colour palate and wooden flooring. There are eight Platinum rooms with balconies, featuring a blue hues throughout; and there is the exclusively grand Haberli Suite with two balconies, one of which faces the Alps.

The 25Hour’s motto of “You know one, you know none” sees to it that its Zurich-West property connects with the local Zurich values and the city’s sophistication in its designs and furnishings.

Targeted at the chic and creative urban crowd, the 25Hours Hotel Zurich West is offering introductory rates of $153 per room per night on weekends and $225 per room per night on weekdays. This introductory offer ends on 31 January 2013.

Regular prices start from $185 per room per night on weekends and $278 per room per night on weekdays. Breakfasts are at $25 per person. Bookings can be made from 1 November 2012.

For more information, visit www.25hours-hotels.com/zuerich or www.myswitzerland.com

Discover Zurich - Destination guide, map, photos.