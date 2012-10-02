There's a new luxury hotel in town. Australian and New Zealand travellers can experience a new standard of luxury with the opening of Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East.

Crowne Plaza launches new 5 Star hotel in Hong Kong

Situated just a 45-minute drive from Hong Kong International Airport and a 20-minute drive from the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), Crowne Plaza Hong Kong Kowloon East is the first international branded upscale property in Tseung Kwan O.

The new 47-storey, 5 star hotel sits atop the PopCorn shopping mall and the MTR station, offering convenient metro transportation to historical landmarks, restaurants and the pristine shores of Sai Kung, a laid-back paradise for seafood lovers coined the "backyard of Hong Kong" by locals.

Each of the 359 guest rooms offer incredible city skyline views, as well as spacious bathrooms, unique high ceilings and high-speed wireless internet throughout the hotel. Designed by leading interior designers from Richard Basmajian, all rooms are equipped with top-notch tech facilities including 40-inch high-definition LED TVs, docking stations with Bluetooth speakers and ergonomic desk furniture – perfect for business travellers.

Located on levels 40-45, are the Club rooms, available for those guests looking for a more exclusive get away. Club room benefits including complimentary breakfast, afternoon tea and evening cocktails at Club Lounge, in-room internet and meeting room access, and pressing service.

Guests can enjoy a variety of exquisite dining experiences, from international buffets and an extensive a la carte menu at the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, The Chef’s Table, to Chinese delicacies by the hotel's award-winning chef at TzeYuet Heen Cantonese Restaurant.

The hotel also features a rooftop Italian alfresco dining restaurant and bar, Cielo, which offers Italian home-styled dishes, world-class cocktails, an extensive wine list and breathtaking views of Junk Bay.

For those who can't go without a game on the green, the hotel is situated near the Island Golf Club driving range, the Jockey Club Kau Sai Chau Public Golf Course and the Clearwater Bay Golf and Country Club.

From 15 October, guests will also be able to experience Sense of Touch – a luxury spa which contains seven private garden rooms, offering a range of holistic, beauty health and wellness treatments.