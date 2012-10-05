Burning smell on Qantas jet prompts detour

A Qantas plane bound for Germany made an emergency landing in Darwin last night after a "burning" smell filled the cabin.

Some of the 305 passengers, who'd departed from Sydney, had to spend the night at the airport because the airline could not find enough vacant hotel rooms to accommodate them, ABC reports.

Several passengers have described a "burning" odour that filled the cabin.

Ray Jensen told ABC he had not feared for his safety.

"There was a bad smell through the cabin - it was a burning smell - and eventually the captain got over the loud speaker and said he was very concerned about some sort of electrical fault," he said.

"There was never ever any concern. The captain kept saying that we were safe."

The Boeing 747 landed safely in Darwin, but the passengers were kept on board while firefighters checked it out.

A Qantas spokeswoman confirmed to AAP that the flight that was headed to Germany via Singapore landed in Darwin because of an "odour in the cabin".

"The captain said it smelled of plastic. No medical attention was needed for any of the passengers or crew."

She said earlier reports that the cabin filled with smoke and oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling were incorrect.

Engineers were investigating the incident.

Passenger Mark Cubey vented his frustration on Twitter this morning, saying: "It was all going well - aisle seat, Moonrise Kingdom - until the smell of burning filled the plane. Now grounded in Darwin. Waiting..."

He was among the passengers who were stuck at the airport, and earlier this morning tweeted: "Just been informed we'll be stuck here till tomorrow night."