Several passengers were injured and two broke bones when a fire broke out in the cockpit of an airliner about to depart from Turkey, according to reports.

Cockpit fire breaks out on packed plane

There was widespread panic on the Corendon Airlines jet when the blaze started just before it was due to leave Antalya airport bound for Norway on Sunday morning local time, AP reports.

The captain ordered the evacuation of the 189 passengers and seven crew members on board when smoke was detected.

Airline spokesman Can Daglioglu told AP three passengers sustained injuries to their hands and legs during the evacuation, and another 25 were hospitalised for observation after inhaling smoke.

Local television station claimed two passengers broke a leg.

Most of the passengers were flown to Trondheim, Norway on another plane but at least four chose to stay in Antalya, a popular Mediterranean resort town.

The airline says the Boeing 737-800 has been withdrawn from service until Boeing technicians can inspect it.