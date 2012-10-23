Battle of the sexes: naughty hotel room rituals

A UK study has found that women are just as adventurous as men when it comes to indulging after check-in.

Battle of the sexes: who watches more porn after check-in?

Male hotel guests confessed to flicking on the adult TV straight after check-in while women were more inclined to admire the bathroom toiletries, according to the study. And while the order of guest’s hotel rituals will have 19 per cent of males jumping straight into the “sack” so to speak, 15 per cent of females also admitted to searching through the porn channels.

In a separate study conducted by Zuji this month, it was revealed that Australian hotel guests take 10 minutes in the shower and like to do nude runs in the corridors. 40 per cent of guests have also smuggled in extra friends and family, one in four have also held parties in their hotel room with the 45-54 age group more likely to have hosted room parties.

The same group is more likely to a naked dash through the hotel corridors.

View our gallery of the world's most decadent hotel services

What’s your secret hotel room ritual?

Latest Travel Stories

Morgue motel proposed for Tasmania

Video: Night landing in Los Angeles

Gallery: Hottest hotels opening in 2013