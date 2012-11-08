A 230 year old fort in India's Jaipur District is to be converted into a new luxury resort. Opening late 2013, Alila Fort Bishangarh will offer a "surprisingly different" resort experience, set high on a granite hill of the Aravallis with 360 degree views of the Rajasthani landscape.

India's Fort Bishangarh to become luxury resort

The original fort has been left intact, with great care given to ecological restoration and the reconstruction of new residential areas, ensuring the building maintains it's historic charm yet still offers the latest in modern comfort.

Alila Fort Bishangarh is a unique example of the Jaipur Gharana architecture influenced by both the Mughals and the British. The two-metre thick ancient walls around the fort have openings for firearms and turrets (known as burjs) as battlements.

A completely new structure is created above and outside the old fort to house five different styles of royal suites and the lavish public areas. As befitting its royal heritage, Alila Fort Bishangarh has its own holdings, which includes the charming Bishangarh village and its havelis (mansions). The Alila Experience will introduce guests to the colourful culture of Rajasthan with a host of rural activities and adventure for a diversely enriching journey.

This all-suite resort boasts 59 stately suites, each individually created to capture the stunning views. Its spacious interiors are elegantly furnished with large bay windows & day-beds, expansive bathrooms with footed bathtubs, luxury bedding & room amenities, comfortably accommodating a family of four.

Down the hill, the public areas comprise the arrival courtyard, luxurious banquet lawns, the pool, pool terrace & juice bar, Fitness Centre and a 'Play Soldiers Club' for Kiddies. Within the Fort, are two specialty theme restaurants, an all-day café lounge, a bar & cigar room, wine cellar, state ballrooms, Library, Spa Alila wellness centre, Alila Living shop and guest suites.

Alila Fort Bishangarh provides a majestic locale for grand weddings and celebratory events including MICE facilities. Its royal banquet hall, banquet dining room, conference and meeting rooms, an open-air terrace and large banquet lawns provide a perfect setting for all occasions.

Located at Bishangarh Village in the Jaipur District, barely 6 km off the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway, Alila Fort Bishangarh is easily accessible from both Delhi and Jaipur. It is 180 km (3 hours) from Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi while it is only 55 km (1 hour) from Jaipur Airport. The drive to Amber Fort at Jaipur is only 45 minutes and Bishangarh is a good base to explore Jaipur's innumerable tourist attractions.