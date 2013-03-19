Facebook celeb snaps could now cost your job, even though your famous friend has agreed to pose for the shot.

The Facebook celeb snap that cost one airport worker his job

City of Derry Airport security worker, Alex Duffy, told the Belfast Telegraph his life is on the skids after having his photo taken with Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and subsequently posting it to Facebook.

Duffy, 31, asked Coyle to pose in the photo with him and she agreed, but after he shared the snap on Facebook offensive comments were posted and close friends of the singer contacted the airport management to complain.

Duffy has since been dismissed from his position on grounds of “gross misconduct and bringing the company into disrepute,” but has appealed to Coyle for help.

“My argument the whole time about this is that a complaint was not actually made by the person in question, Nadine Coyle. If she was aware of this, I believe that she would be able to back up my version of events and hopefully come to my defence,” Duffy told the Belfast Telegraph.

“She had been leaving Derry after that big concert (the opening concert of the City of Culture celebrations) last January.

“When the picture of me with her was getting taken, one of the girls said ‘that will be going on Facebook’ and Nadine agreed that it would be. There was no problem.

“I didn’t think that what I did — taking a photograph and putting it on Facebook — would end up in me losing my job.”

Now Duffy claims he may soon be homeless over the matter, and said “When I told my landlord that I would be late with my rent, he decided to sell the house we live in.”

“He has served me with four weeks notice. Now I have no income and soon I will be homeless.”

But according to the Irish Herald, Duffy’s employer stands by the decision to give him the sack claiming he was in breach of clear rules.

"The photograph ... clearly showed you wearing your City of Derry Airport uniform and clearly showed that you were in the Security Search area," the council ruling read.

"You had previously been given a written warning for unacceptable and abusive behaviour in the workplace and posting a comment about a colleague on to Facebook.

"It is clear that these behaviours had not improved during the eight week interval as you had been told these behaviours should not be repeated and that you should refrain from posting anything on to Facebook that is Company related."

Mr Duffy, who has worked in security for 10 years and worked at the London Olympics last year, told the Herald: "The whole thing was blown out of proportion.

