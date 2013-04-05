Pedalling off-track during the Tour Down Under

Peddling off-track during at the Tour Down Under

“Sorry, we’re busy… can you come back later…”

Michele D’Aloia has a phone to her ear, another ringing on her desk, staff with questions and a queue of journos waiting for an audience.

Just another day for the media manager of the biggest event in Australian cycling and a race of global prominence, thanks, in part, to Lance’s (R.I.P…urgatory) visit some years ago.

So, I’d have to wait a little before Michele can issue my media accreditation – that precious plastic pass that makes me feel important; allows me to meet famous cyclists and drink free grog in hospitality marquees.

“Sure” I said, lying.

“I am happy to wait. I’ll come back later”.

My Tour Down Under was about to become a marvellous Detour.

Around the corner the Adelaide Markets lay in wait. I told Michele I’d return to collect my accreditation in 15 minutes. That was two hours - a baguette, coffee and a cheese tasting - ago.

“Sorry, I got a little waylaid.”

“No, not a problem. That’s what we want” Says Michele. She drapes the coveted media pass over my neck.

“If you want a break from bikes, there are vineyards, beaches and restaurants. But also plenty for cycling diehards. Are you riding the Bupa (Medical Insurance companies have crap names) Challenge tomorrow?”

“Yes…”

“Good luck. I’ve heard it’s hard. It follows the route the pros do later in the day.”

4.45am: The alarm wrenches me from bed. My market baguette seems like it was devoured a lifetime ago.

I stuff a banana into the pocket of my Lycra top, spill my coffee and mop it up with a hotel hand towel. Big mistake – the towel now looks like the recipient of a gastro related accident. Poor housekeeper. No time to worry - ride starts at 0600 and I’m late.

12,000 riders do the Bupa Challenge. The atmosphere is more carnival than race. Fatties, skinnies, disabled, politicians (Mr. Abbott loves Lycra) line up to ride a stage of the Tour Down Under. Andy Schleck and Co. will belt down the road about three times our pace, but to me and some mates this is still a serious endeavour. It’s 127 kilometres and far from easy.

There is a point in every long ride where I wonder if it will ever end. My back aches, knees complain and my neck carries the weight of the world.

Four hours later, the sprint for the finish is on. In my mind’s eye, I’m Cavendish, my mate, Sagan. Duelling for glory.

In reality, we’re two middle-aged men in sweaty cycling suits – our knees pound our bellies with every pedal stroke. It’s unedifying, unprofessional and so much fun. I beat my mate in the last 100 metres. Or so I think. The inflatable archway that looks a lot like the finish line is actually the one-kilometer-to-go marker. I hold on for victory, just.

It is a fantastic event. Thousands of jubilant riders roll into Tanunda exhausted but satisfied. Punishment gives rise to emancipation in the form of the best hamburger I’ve ever eaten. The Clubhouse burger has the egg, beetroot, bacon, relish and close to a kilo of beef.

On the topic of food, “The Star of Greece” at Port Willunga is the stuff of dreams: a mind-blowing coastline, aged Shiraz and saltbush lamb. I wonder what the pros are doing right now.

Most probably in preparation for tomorrow’s gruelling stage up Old Willunga Hill, the poor things are no doubt carb-loading on boiled potato and rice. In the meantime, I smile at our waiter: “I’ll have the goat’s milk and honey Panacotta with crushed waffle, dried raspberries and the blackberry sorbet. Thanks.”

We stay the night in McLaren Vale, the staging post for the Tour’s most exciting (and picturesque) stage.

Thousands of onlookers line the streets for the start. Time to pull out the media pass. “Excuse me, people to see, places to go.” I saunter past the commoners into the confines of the hospitality tent at the top of Willunga Hill.

I hate people like me.

Aussie rider Simon Gerrans puts on a powerful sprint for the finish line. He gets it by a nose… or a tyre.

The next morning, my colleagues continue their Detour. Breakfast at the botanic gardens, gallery visits and then back to the hospitality tent to view the final laps of the TDU 2013.

I bypass the race for a ride of my own into the Adelaide Hills and the summit of Mt Lofty. I grab a drink in an old sandstone pub and reflect on the Tour. I realise, I hardly saw the race at all. Too busy eating, drinking and peddling off-track. To bastardise the words of cycling’s biggest bastard, The Tour Down Under is “…not about the bike”. It’s about South Australia – well worth a visit.

Visit South Australia - Destination guide, accommodation, events, map, photos.

Follow TotalTravel on Facebook



Follow @totaltravel on Twitter and Instagram