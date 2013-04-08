Richard Branson to dress as female flight attendant aboard AirAsiaX

Sir Richard Branson is set to make good on his two-year-old wager with AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes by taking to the skies as a female flight attendant next month.

The Virgin Group entrepreneur will shave his legs, slip into a sexy red skirt and strut his stuff as a flight attendant on a special AirAsia X charity flight from Perth to Kuala Lumpur.

Sir Richard and Tony Fernandes had wagered on which one of their Formula One racing teams (then Virgin and Lotus) would finish ahead of each other in their debut season of the 2010 Formula One Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, and that the loser would serve as a female flight attendant on board the winner's airline.

Tony Fernandes' then Team Lotus finished two spots above Sir Richard’s Marussia Virgin Racing team in the final rankings.

"The day of reckoning for Sir Richard has finally arrived," Mr Fernandes said.

"Both Richard and I have come full circle and who would have thought my mentor will be serving as a flight attendant on AirAsia. It’s an awkward moment when you go down memory lane and recall the times I used to work for Richard. And it's hilarious to think now, that it's Richard who will be working for me as a sassy flight attendant."

"He will be committed to carry out the responsibilities of a flight attendant, including offering coffee, tea and other food and beverages to guests on the special 6-hour Perth to Kuala Lumpur flight."

"You never know, it might just be you being served by the legendary, dedicated flight attendant Sir Richard on this once-in-a-lifetime flight, and there's no better way in honouring his loss in the wager by donating to a charity organisation like Starlight Children Foundation," Mr Fernandes said.

Fares on the flight will cost $399* one way, with AUD100 from each seat to be donated by AirAsia X to the Starlight Children’s Foundation in Australia.

The airline will also donate 10% of all inflight sales including duty free merchandise sold on board the flight to the foundation. Guests will also have an opportunity to make donations on board the special flight.

AirAsia X's flight D7237 departs Perth for Kuala Lumpur at 06:50 on May 12 2013.

