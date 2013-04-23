Has social media killed the postcard? Not quite. But according to a recent Skyscanner survey, it's definitely on the endangered species list.

Has social media killed the postcard?

Over a third of Australians and Kiwis now use Facebook to communicate with friends and family back home when they're off trotting around the globe.

Slowly overtaking traditional forms of communication, Facebook is now the third most popular way for travellers to update loved ones on how their overseas holidays are progressing with 37% of Aussies and 39% of Kiwis using it as their preferred form of communication.



Text messaging, however comes in first place with 60% of Australian and 52% of New Zealand travellers using SMS to touch base with the folks at home while phone calls followed closely behind in second place (AU43% and NZ 50%).



Once the most popular and sentimental form of communication, the postcard has been replaced by mobile technology with all three forms providing easy ways to send instant messages via cyberspace. But it's not all doom and gloom; Aussies (27%) and Kiwis (29%) are more likely put pen to paper than their European counterparts with an average of just 6% of Europeans likely to send a postcard.



Both Aussies and Kiwis said that they still like to stay connected with the happenings at home saying they check their social media sites at least once a week while they're away.

And while over 50% of them are sending a quick text as they laze on tropical beaches, 10% of Aussies and 12% of Kiwis revealed that they don’t even bother to contact home at all preferring to take a break from all forms of communication completely.

Do you still send postcards?

Follow TotalTravel on Facebook



Follow @totaltravel on Twitter and Instagram