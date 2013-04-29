A 22-year-old student from Leeds University in the US has beaten thousands of hopeful entrants and been named First Choice’s official waterslide tester.

Official waterslide tester chosen

Capturing worldwide attention when it was announced back in January, the position will see Sebastian visit 20 of First Choice's Splash World resorts in exotic locations such as Majorca, Turkey and Egypt, where he will ride and rate the water slides.

Whittled down from 2000 entrants, four finalists were chosen and were flown to Iberotel Makadi Saraya Splash Resort in Egypt for a battle to the finish line.

Five additional challenges were given to the finalists, one of which was creating a song about why they should get the position and sending it as they rode down a waterslide.

Ultimately, it was Sebastian who was victorious.

The pay won't be that great, only $15,000 for the six months, but on the flip-side he will receive all expenses paid travel and accommodation, with a free seven-night holiday for two as an added bonus at the end.

Previous slide tester Tommy, from Liverpool, travelled more than 108,000 miles around the globe during his four years in the role.

