Think the traffic in Sydney is up there with the worst in the world? According to the annual Traffic Scorecard compiled by navigation service INRIX, it doesn’t even come close.

Highway to hell: the 10 most traffic-congested cities

Spare a thought for those driving in these global cities...

Surprisingly the world’s worst offender isn’t Paris or Rome, but Brussels. Drivers in the Belgian city face an average of 83 extra hours a year stuck in traffic. Proving the first position wasn’t a fluke; the Belgium city of Antwerp nabs second place.

Third place was taken by Los Angeles, closely followed by Milan and London. No Australian cities featured in the top 10.

INRIX says congestion overall in Europe dropped by 18 per cent last year compared to 2011, and continues to decline, with an additional 23 per cent dip in the first quarter. This is largely attributed to the still-sagging European economy.

See the rest of the top 10:

1. Brussels, Belgium

2. Antwerp, Belgium

3. Los Angeles, USA

4. Milan, Italy

5. London, UK

6. Paris, France

7. Honolulu, USA

8. Rotterdam, Netherlands

9. Manchester, UK

10. San Francisco, USA

