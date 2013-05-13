Woman kicked off plane for singing Whitney Houston

There’s a time and a place for everything, but 30,000 feet may not be the best place to practice your singing. Unfortunately not everyone got the memo.

Some people have a voice that brings you to tears; others just make you want to cry.

An American woman has narrowly escaped criminal charges after loudly singing Whitney Houston’s greatest hits on a flight from LA to New York, KCTV reports.

Despite her best intentions, she didn’t receive the applause she was hoping for.

A federal air marshal had to subdue the unruly woman, with the flight making an unscheduled landing at Kansas City so police could remove her.

In a video captured by a fellow passenger, the woman crooned the Whitney Houston classic “I will always love you” as she was escorted from the plane.

The woman was interviewed and released without charges.

Airport spokesman Joe McBride told KCTV that American Airlines refused to fly the woman on to her destination, so she had to make other arrangements.

