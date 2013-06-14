Mars rover stars in new Qantas Frequent Flyer campaign

Qantas Frequent Flyer has unveiled a new advertising campaign, featuring a life-size replica of NASA’s Mars rover “Curiosity”.

Qantas features Mars rover in new Frequent Flyer campaign

Qantas Frequent Flyer was given permission from NASA to use “Curiosity” as the star in its campaign, which is based around encouraging members to explore all the ways to get the best out of the Qantas Frequent Flyer program

The campaign will begin screening across Australian commercial TV channels from Sunday 16 June, along with digital and print advertisements, social media and outdoor.

CEO Qantas Loyalty, Lesley Grant said the 7ft tall, sedan sized rover was the perfect vehicle to further engage members.

“Curiosity is the ultimate explorer and she is a truly engaging character. We are delighted to have her as the star of our new campaign,” said Ms Grant.

“The campaign tagline ‘For Every Journey’ highlights that members have hundreds of opportunities to earn points across every day activities from going to the supermarket to going on holidays. In other words, the program isn’t just about flying,” she added.

The concept was created by creative agency Droga5, with the 350 kilogram motorised replica built by Yippee Ki-Yah in Sydney.

The Curiosity campaign will run for six weeks and the replica “Curiosity” will be used on a national tour including roving in airport terminals, Qantas lounges and shopping centres. The tour starts in Brisbane before moving to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

Watch the new commercial below:

