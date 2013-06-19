The Socceroos have booked their berth to the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, but will you be going too?

Going to Brazil?

It is estimated 3.3 million tickets will go on sale for the world’s most hyped-up sporting event, and Australian fans will get the chance to snap up a percentage of available tickets when they are expected to go on sale on the FIFA website August 20.

While the dream of seeing our beloved Socceroos play for the Cup in Brazil will have many fans logging on to grab tickets, they will then need to book flights and accommodation which will not be cheap.

Australian sporting tour operators have already launched campaigns luring fans to book early to avoid disappointment. Interested travellers can register online, electing which stages of the tournament they are interested in watching, what standard of accommodation they prefer, and if they require international flights to Brazil. Here are our pick of tour operators offering packages for the 2014 World Cup:

Australian Sports Tours

Total Sports Travel

The Fantatics

Sportsnet Holidays

Brol.com

The Great Atlantic Travel & Tour Company

If you want to see more than just the World Cup, why not take the chance to create the holiday of a lifetime. For Brazil travel inspiration, visit our Brazil Destination Guide.

FIFA has urged fans eager to secure tickets in the general ticket release on August 20 to register on www.FIFA.com for the FIFA Club to receive up-to-date information on tickets.

Will you be going to the 2014 World Cup? Have some great sight-seeing ideas whilst in Brazil? Share with us below.

