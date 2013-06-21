After being devastated by Cyclone Yasi in 2011, Bedarra Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef is set to reopen on July 1 as Australia's most sustainable island resort. Renowned for its natural beauty and exclusivity, Bedarra Island Resort is now more relaxed, more personalized, and offers more privacy.

Bedarra Island Resort to reopen 1st July

Since the island was devastated by Cyclone Yasi in February 2011, the Charlton Family acquired the resort and have undertaken extensive renovations to the property, including replacing the island’s services and utilities. Director, Sam Charlton said “Our first initiative was to conduct a sustainability analysis to assess the population density the island could support, particularly in relation to waste, water and energy requirements”.

He added “the outcome of this analysis led us to reopen just seven villas (as opposed to the original 16 villas), convert the resort to solar power and close for three months during the wet season”.

Situated on the Great Barrier Reef, just 10km from the coastal township of Mission Beach, nestled amongst the tropical ‘Family Group of Islands’, Bedarra is unquestionably worth protecting.

Traditional operations at the resort were heavily reliant upon diesel and with changes implemented so far, diesel consumption has been reduced by 95%. “The hum and smell of a diesel generator just seemed so inconsistent with the natural beauty of the island” added Charlton “it was an easy choice to upgrade to solar.”

Here's what was done to make the resort more sustainable:

• The old generators (3x185KVA) were replaced with an off grid solar system

• Water now sourced from Bedarra’s granite filtered natural spring and fresh rain water

• Replaced fixed windows in Villas with louvres and added under floor ventilation

• Installation of award winning Haiku fan, a low energy and high efficiency alternative

• Installing low energy pool pumps combined with ionic pool chlorinators

• Composting of all organic waste for use on the island’s vegetable garden

• Replacement of water reticulation infrastructure to eliminate water loss

• Choosing suppliers who minimize packaging and maximize recyclable materials

Bedarra reopens on 1st July, 2013. Room rates are for 1 or 2 guests starting at $990 per villa and are inclusive of all meals, selected alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and activities. Additional charges apply for reef/fishing charters, diving, scenic helicopter flights and our cellar master list of alcoholic beverages.

Find out more about Bedarra Island Resort - www.bedarra.com.au