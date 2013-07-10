Picture this: You spent nearly $20,000 on a holiday in the Caribbean, lured by the promise of sunshine and cocktails at a five-star resort, only for it to be ruined by locals who used the pool as a toilet and ate all the food in the buffet.

British tourists stage sit-in over holiday from hell

Do you: A) complain to the manager, B) complain to the people you booked through, or C) stage a two-day sit-in with other guests in the hope of resolving the issue?

For British tourist Tony Walton, he chose to do all of the above.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Mr Walton says he spent £12,000 (A$19,440) taking his family for a holiday at ClubHotel Riu Merengue in the Dominican Republic, only for it to turn sour as more than 100 locals arrived on a cheap all-inclusive deal.

"They destroyed everything, ate everything ... And there was no food - they took it all," he said. "People were peeing on the sun loungers with people on them. They peed up against my sun lounger while I was lying on it.”

He added: "I have nothing against Dominicans, these people were not at all representative - they were drunk and rowdy."

When he complained to staff, they allegedly suggested the family take excursions at their own expense to get away from the hotel. Mr Walton was then told to pay £1,800 (A$2,900) if he wanted to move his family to another hotel nearby.

Five days into their two-week break, organised through British tour company Thomson, Mr Walton was so angry that he arranged a sit-in with 160 other disgruntled guests at the resort's Thomson desk.

Up to 100 guests, including his group, were eventually moved to a less expensive hotel - but were offered just £30 (A$49) compensation, he said.

A spokesman for Thomson said: “We are aware that some customers expressed disappointment with the levels of service during high occupancy and, as a gesture of goodwill, have moved them to a hotel nearby, including Mr Walton’s party.”

“The majority of customers have opted to stay at the hotel.”

Thomson said it is investigating the complaints.

What would you have done in this situation?

