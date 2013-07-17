Want to work in space? Here’s your chance.

If you think you’ve got what it takes to work on the world’s first commercial spaceline, now’s your chance to apply for the job of a lifetime.

The Spaceship Company, founded by Virgin Galactic and Scaled Composites, is building the world’s first fleet of commercial spaceships and carrier aircraft, and are looking to add to their highly skilled team.

Virgin’s content and marketing executive Jack Preston said on the Virgin website yesterday, “The Spaceship Company plans to make access to space safe, reliable and affordable. This will be achieved by building the first fleet of spaceflight systems developed for routine, scheduled flight operations that exceed customer requirements.”

“The Spaceship Company’s first customer is Virgin Galactic, which is on track to become the world’s first private spaceline.”

Jobs open for application are:

Lead Structural Design Engineer – Composite Aircraft

Fuel & Powerplant Engineer

Aircraft Mechanical Systems Design Engineer

Stress Analysis Engineer – Composite Aircraft

Aircraft Hydraulics & Fuel Systems Engineer

Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo made its first powered flight earlier this year, breaking the barrier in a test over the Mojave Desert on April 29th.

"It couldn't have gone more smoothly," Sir Richard Branson, who owns the spaceline with Aabar Investments PJC of Abu Dhabi, told the Associated Press after the successful test flight.

"Having spaceship and rocket perform together in the air is a long way toward getting into space," said Branson, who watched the test from the ground. "A few more test flights with slightly bigger burns every time, and then we'll all be back here to watch it go into space."

For more information on jobs at The Spaceship Company visit http://www.thespaceshipcompany.com/careers/want_to_work_for_us

