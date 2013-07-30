Do you have a drawer filled with cash from your travels? You could be sitting on a gold mine. According to travel website Skyscanner, a whopping $832 million in foreign currency is lying dormant in Australian homes.

Aussie travellers sitting on an $832 million gold mine

Travellers who took part in the research were asked if they had any leftover foreign currency at home and, if so, how much they thought it was worth.

The research found that travellers came back with not only souvenirs and several weeks worth of laundry, but also an estimated $104 of foreign coins and notes.



Of the people surveyed, almost a third of participants believed their cash to be worth $100 or more.



On the flip side, 19% of Aussies admitted to blowing most of their cash overseas, with their meagre foreign stockpile only worth around $5 or so.



While the recent high Australian dollar encouraged a large number of Aussies to travel to the US (819,000 visitors) and Europe (487,000 visitors) in the last 12 months, it seems Aussies like to hang on to a bit of cash upon their return.

Of those surveyed, 32% of travellers returned with a wad of US greenbacks in their wallets, 27% with Euros and 22% with British pounds.

