Korean plane goes off runway in Japan; no injuries

TOKYO (AP) -- Japanese television says a South Korean passenger jet overshot the landing strip at a northwestern airport but no one was hurt in the incident.

Tokyo Broadcasting System reports that Korean Airlines Flight 763 could not come to a halt quickly enough Monday night at Niigata Airport on the northwestern coast of Japan's main island.

It says the Boeing 737 came to rest with its front half in a grassy area and there were no injuries. The flight originated from Seoul's Incheon International Airport.

TBS says at least 19 flights into Niigata were canceled Tuesday morning while an investigation continues.

The incident is the second in a month involving a South Korean airline. On July 6, an Asiana Airlines flight crash-landed in San Francisco, killing three people and injuring dozens.