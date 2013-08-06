Computer outage grounds flights worldwide: reports

A computer system used by more than 400 airlines has suffered an outage and could cause travel chaos around the world, according to reports.

Reservation system Sabre went down this afternoon.

The company confirmed the glitch on Twitter.

“Sabre is experiencing a system issue. Our technology team is working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

The outage affects every carrier that uses the system, believed to include airlines such as Cathay Pacific, American Airlines, Alaskan Airlines and JetBlue.

Virgin switched the SabreSonic ticketing system, also used by its partner airline Etihad Airways, in January.

A statement posted on the Virgin Australia website said: "During this time we are operating using a manual check-in process for all domestic and international flights. As a result, the check-in process may take longer than usual and there may be some delays to flight. Bookings are also unavailable at this time."

