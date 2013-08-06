News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing
Japanese bag handler busted doing bizarre thing

Computer outage grounds flights worldwide: reports

Yahoo7 /

A computer system used by more than 400 airlines has suffered an outage and could cause travel chaos around the world, according to reports.

Computer outage grounds flights worldwide: reports

Computer outage grounds flights worldwide: reports

Reservation system Sabre went down this afternoon.

The company confirmed the glitch on Twitter.

“Sabre is experiencing a system issue. Our technology team is working as quickly as possible to resolve the situation.”

The outage affects every carrier that uses the system, believed to include airlines such as Cathay Pacific, American Airlines, Alaskan Airlines and JetBlue.

Virgin switched the SabreSonic ticketing system, also used by its partner airline Etihad Airways, in January.

A photo taken by Twitter user @GaryHorcher shows the queues building at SeaTac airport in Washington.

A statement posted on the Virgin Australia website said: "During this time we are operating using a manual check-in process for all domestic and international flights. As a result, the check-in process may take longer than usual and there may be some delays to flight. Bookings are also unavailable at this time."

You can check the status of your flight here.


More In Travel

Kitesurfing with the pros in Fiji
Things airports should have

Back To Top