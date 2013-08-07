NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) -- Firefighters are battling a large blaze raging at Kenya's main international airport.

Big fire closes Nairobi airport; flights rerouted

The Kenya Airports Authority said Wednesday that the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been closed until further notice so that emergency teams can battle the fire. Billowing smoke could be seen from kilometres away.

Associated Press reporters at the scene described the blaze as huge and said it appeared the fire had gutted the international arrivals area, where passengers pass through immigration and retrieve their luggage.

Stranded passengers stood on sidewalks outside the airport holding their luggage.

Inbound flights have been rerouted to other Kenyan airports.

