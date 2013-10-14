Airline allocates overweight man two seats, different rows

We’ve heard of countless airline mix-ups over the years, but this one is a real doozy.

Airline charges overweight man two seats, but allocates two different rows

Despite insisting that overweight passenger Les Price purchase two seats for his flight, an unnamed airline never thought to allocate both of the seats side-by-side.

For his flight to Ireland, his allocated seats were either side of another passenger, but the return journey was even worse - the seats were in two different rows.

Speaking with the Daily Mail, Mr Price said although he booked his seats in advance, check-in staff seemed oblivious to their policy on heavier passengers.

“When I got to the airport I had to explain to all the staff why I had two tickets,” he said.

“They didn’t have a clue. When I finally got on the plane one was an aisle seat and the other was by the window – in a three-seat row.”

The situation may be hard to believe, but it’s allegedly just one of the many every day frustrations facing the 43 year old man, who has struggled with his weight after an industrial accident left him briefly housebound, and the loss of his wife to cancer.

Earlier this year, Samoa Air controversially began charging passengers per kilo, rather than per seat.

Under the airline’s new policy, passengers pay a fixed price per kilogram, varying according to the length of the flight and route, and can nominate their weight when booking but they will be weighed on scales at the airport.

