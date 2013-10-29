If you were to pick one Australian city that had that special x-factor, setting it apart from all the other cities of the world, there’s a big chance that Adelaide probably wouldn’t make the cut. Lonely Planet disagrees.

Adelaide named one of world's best cities for 2014

Sitting pretty beside cities such as Paris and Shanghai, Adelaide has landed on Lonely Planet's list of the world's best cities at number 9 - one spot ahead of Auckland. The southern capital is finally getting it's time in the spotlight.

"Having always lived in the shadow of its gregarious eastern-seaboard cousins," the Lonely Planet review said, "the 'City of Churches' has been quietly loosening its pious shackles and embracing its liberal foundations."

"The year 2014 beckons big changes for the city's heart, with the completion of the multi-million-dollar refurbishment of the Adelaide Oval, which will link central Adelaide with the Oval and its beautiful surrounding parklands, and historic North Adelaide further on."

Other cities on the list include Vancouver, Cape Town and Zurich.

South Australian Tourism Minister, Leon Bignell, said Adelaide had undergone a huge transformation in recent years, showing Australia and the world that it has so much to offer.

“There are an increasing number of small bars, restaurants and revitalised laneways in the city which have added to Adelaide’s vibrancy and diversity.

“And once people arrive in the city they can take a drive for an hour and be in one of our world class wine regions such as the Barossa or McLaren Vale.”

The Top 10 Cities were nominated by more than 500 Lonely Planet authors and staff and selected based on topicality, excitement and that special x-factor.

See the full list below:

1. Paris, France

2. Trinidad, Cuba

3. Cape Town, South Africa

4. Riga, Latvia

5. Zurich, Switzerland

6. Shanghai, China

7. Vancouver, Canada

8. Chicago, United States

9. Adelaide, Australia

10. Auckland, New Zealand

