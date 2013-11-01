Telling a story through photography

As a motion picture still photographer my little family and I spend a good part of the year working in some incredible locations all around the world. We can be away anywhere up to 14 months in any one spell, but thankfully we travel together as a unit and treat it all as an awfully good adventure.

The Skeleton Coast, Namibia. <br> </br> <a href="http://mynikonlife.com.au/scene/film/jasin-boland/ "><b>www.mynikonlife.com.au/JasinBoland</b></a> <br/><br/>

With most of the films I am on, we are in the one location for around 6 months at a time. We work with crew that are mostly locals to the area, so instead of being travellers passing through, we actually get to live there and call the place home. We are privy to some amazing local advice on what we should be seeing and experiencing.

I seriously can't tell you my favourite place – they are all so different. Whether it’s the homes built into the rock faces in Cappadocia, Turkey, stalking wild Elephant through river beds in Namibia or exploring the modern cities of Japan, they are all unique. As a photographer I am constantly in visual overload.

One thing I do like to do though is to treat my weekend adventures as an enthusiast and not a working professional. You can see in these shots that they really are just holiday snaps with a little tweak or two.

Being a Nikon Ambassador judging competitions and being exposed to images from a wide berth of photographers on the My Nikon Life Facebook page, and my own group, I am constantly astounded by the quality of photographers out there who have this passion for photography purely for fun.

It has really made me look at the way I see and photograph things in a completely different light. I'm also happy to say what I am learning from these everyday photographers is that there is nothing everyday about it. Although my style retains its rawness, their way of story telling is creeping into my onset work. Instead of just looking for those marketing and publicity stills I'm throwing some art into my coverage. I actually envy these photographers for the pure love of photography that they have.

Although my everyday photography is undeniably exciting, my days looking at life through a lens have sometimes been centred around my need to provide, as opposed to the joy of care-free adventure and escape.

Having been a photographer in the olden days of pre digital darkrooms I still have a love for Black and White photography and carry around a Nikomat FT2 with a 50mm 1.2 lens and red filter, all circa 1965.

But as I learn from my online friends, I am experimenting more with post processing with Nikon Capture and Nik software. I love a very dark sky and a small rectangle vignette.

Even when I am shooting my holiday snaps I try and shoot my exposures on manual. While you may think the auto modes are easier, it's the manual modes that will give you a more consistent outcome. Even the compact cameras such as the COOLPIX P330 offer manual mode, and as you progress with your photography you will see that you get a much more creative result when you tell the camera what to do, as opposed to the camera doing what it wants.

There are many instances when you don't want an average light reading, rather you want to expose for a shimmer off the ocean or amazing colours in an evening sky. You have obviously seen something that has caught your eye and you need to be able to tell the camera what you see.

Photography is all about story telling. How many times have you got back home and said to someone, "well, you had to be there.” If you know a few really simple tips, mainly your new friend Manual, you won't be saying that too often at all.

There are only a few simple rules:

1: Look at the light and adjust your camera manually to see what you see. There are obviously times when Auto or one of the scene modes are the way to go, especially when you are experimenting – you can even see what combination of ISO, shutter and aperture you like by checking the metadata in info. Photography is pretty lateral, and the more you keep an eye on certain settings the more it will all make sense.

2: When shooting landscapes and things that are not moving, you can cut your shutter speed down and increase your aperture to get more depth of field. When you are shooting night landscapes, my favourite tip is to make sure you use the timer in your camera, setting it to 2 or 5 seconds. The reason for this is that even if you are on a tripod, if you push on the shutter chances are the camera will move a little, meaning your image will have a motion blur. I very rarely carry my tripod on holiday – I literally set my camera down on anything I can find and straighten up the frame with a beer coaster or a rock. As long as your camera isn’t going to fall off a cliff, you can balance it on any solid structure.

3: When you are shooting something moving – even someone walking towards you – you really need to have a shutter ideally around 500th of a second. You can pull up the action with shutters a little slower if the light won't allow it, but really you don’t want much slower than 250th of a second.

Of course these are just general thoughts. As you and your camera become closer, you might want to experiment with movement and slower shutters. You have a massive screen on the back of your cameras so you can instantaneously check if your ideas have been converted into creative genius. If it doesn't work the way you thought, try again, its free!

Another thing to remember is to constantly backup your images and use a card with a lifetime guarantee, like Lexar. I hear so many stories of people shooting two weeks of awesome holiday photos on a single card, only to lose their camera and all those memories along with it.

Nikon are legendary for their low light capabilities so regardless of the camera, from the Coolpix range right through to the professional models such as the Nikon D800, you are in great shape during those late night escapades. It’s important to know the capabilities of your camera when it comes to ISO – you should really experiment to see what is your optimum.

Many of our cameras and lenses have vibration reduction so if you are shooting in really low light you can still hand hold at some incredibly slow shutter speeds. Just remember to breathe out and press down gently on the shutter button. If you can rest against something, hold the camera down, or lean her onto something solid then even better.

Happy story telling and don't forget to have fun!

About Jasin Boland

Nikon Ambassador Jasin Boland is a member of the Society of Motion Picture Still Photographers. He makes his living as an Australian based motion still photographer, having worked on massive action films such as The Matrix, The Mummy, Mission Impossible, Green Zone, The Bourne films, Karate Kid, Captain Phillips, Skyfall and Mad Max: Fury Road. His images have been used for movie posters, billboards, TV commercials, magazines and newspapers around the world.

