Each Christmas the Indian Pacific embarks on one of the longest train journeys in the world - it travels 4352-kilometres from Sydney to Perth on a very important mission.

Christmas train raises spirits and funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

Not only does it spread Christmas cheer amongst remote Australian communities, it also helps raise vital funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

This year Australian Idol graduate Ricki-Lee was enlisted to perform at Bathurst, Broken Hill, Watson, Rawlinna and Kalgoorlie.

The event features school choirs from the local communities, and Santa himself.

The children relish the opportunity to see a big-name act perform in their isolated town, and to see the man in the big red suit handing out gifts.

But the transcontinental journey also has a serious side – helping raise money and awareness of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

South Australian couple Pat and Judith joined this year’s Christmas train to share their story of just how much they needed the RFDS four years ago.

“Judith probably wouldn’t be around otherwise, it’s as simple as that,” Pat said.

“She’s lucky to be alive and that’s thanks to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.”

The service helped more than 290,000 patients last year, that’s someone every two minutes.

It relies heavily on the support of the community, especially its partnership with Great Southern Rail.

One of Great Southern’s train managers, Dean Durka, made the incredible journey across the Indian Pacific rail line on a pushbike, along with four other workmates this year to raise an impressive $30,000 for the RFDS.

Speaking to Total Travel about his experience Durka was humble and joked that he did not want to publicise his efforts in case he didn’t make it.

His journey, and the annual Indian Pacific Christmas train are just some of the ways in which the Royal Flying Doctors Service raises money.

This year the RFDS is offering last-minute Christmas shoppers the chance to buy someone their own patch of sky.

You "purchase" a patch of sky along one of the Royal Flying Doctor Service's flight paths for $50.

"While supported by the Commonwealth, State and Territory Governments, we rely heavily on fundraising and donations from the community," the RFDS said on its website.

"These donations are used to purchase and medically-equip our aircraft, and to finance other health and major capital initiatives - so by purchasing your patch of virtual sky you’ll help us keep this life saving service operating."

