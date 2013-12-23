News

Woman kicked off flight over her name
Christmas train raises spirits and funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service

Ashley Donnelly
Yahoo7 /

Each Christmas the Indian Pacific embarks on one of the longest train journeys in the world - it travels 4352-kilometres from Sydney to Perth on a very important mission.

Not only does it spread Christmas cheer amongst remote Australian communities, it also helps raise vital funds for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

This year Australian Idol graduate Ricki-Lee was enlisted to perform at Bathurst, Broken Hill, Watson, Rawlinna and Kalgoorlie.

The event features school choirs from the local communities, and Santa himself.

The children relish the opportunity to see a big-name act perform in their isolated town, and to see the man in the big red suit handing out gifts.

Santa points to the sky as the Royal Flying Doctor Service comes in to land at the remote town of Cook. Photo: Ashley Donnelly/Yahoo7

But the transcontinental journey also has a serious side – helping raise money and awareness of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS).

South Australian couple Pat and Judith joined this year’s Christmas train to share their story of just how much they needed the RFDS four years ago.

“Judith probably wouldn’t be around otherwise, it’s as simple as that,” Pat said.

“She’s lucky to be alive and that’s thanks to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.”

The moment Judith realises she isn't meeting pilot Matthew Cosier and flight nurse Karyn Paterson for the first time, but that they actually helped save her life in 2010. Photo: Great Southern Rail/Quentin Jones

The service helped more than 290,000 patients last year, that’s someone every two minutes.

It relies heavily on the support of the community, especially its partnership with Great Southern Rail.

One of Great Southern’s train managers, Dean Durka, made the incredible journey across the Indian Pacific rail line on a pushbike, along with four other workmates this year to raise an impressive $30,000 for the RFDS.

Speaking to Total Travel about his experience Durka was humble and joked that he did not want to publicise his efforts in case he didn’t make it.

His journey, and the annual Indian Pacific Christmas train are just some of the ways in which the Royal Flying Doctors Service raises money.

Great Southern Rail employees embark on a 680km cycling trek from Rawlinna to Ooldea, along the Indian Pacific train line, raising money for the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Photo: Cycling the Nullarbor - along the IP track's Photos

This year the RFDS is offering last-minute Christmas shoppers the chance to buy someone their own patch of sky.

You "purchase" a patch of sky along one of the Royal Flying Doctor Service's flight paths for $50.

"While supported by the Commonwealth, State and Territory Governments, we rely heavily on fundraising and donations from the community," the RFDS said on its website.

"These donations are used to purchase and medically-equip our aircraft, and to finance other health and major capital initiatives - so by purchasing your patch of virtual sky you’ll help us keep this life saving service operating."

Ricki-Lee and Santa pose for photos on the steps of a Royal Flying Doctor Service plane in the remote town of Cook. Photo: Great Southern Rail/Quentin Jones

MORE DETAILS


      • If you would like to donate to the Royal Flying Doctor visit their website.

      • To find out more about the India Pacific and other Australian train journeys visit Great Southern Rail.


      • Learn about train manager Dean Duka's humble journey Cycling the Nullarbor, which helped raise $30,000 for the RFDS.

