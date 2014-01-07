Most staff make do with a rendition of Happy Birthday but a couple of Air Tahiti Nui's multi-talented crew looked sky high for a creative way to pay tribute to their airline on its 15th anniversary.

Air Tahiti Nui celebrates birthday with epic video

In a five minute clip dubbed The Flying Tiare, engineer Matthieu Courtois, who is as fond of his GoPro camera as he is passionate about caring for Air Tahiti Nui’s fleet, worked with pilot Ludovic Allain to capture behind-the-scenes footage and in some cases, never-before-seen angles, of the daily goings-on of the airline.

Cleverly edited to sync with upbeat electronic music, the video takes viewers inside the cockpit, under the plane, into the turbines, on the runway and over Tahiti’s picturesque islands to complete the snapshot of the airline and its network.

Air Tahiti Nui General Manager New Zealand Australia Mark Hutchinson said he couldn’t think of a better birthday present.

“We had no idea our crew had so many talents – it really is an extraordinary achievement and a brilliant video,” Mr Hutchinson said.

“Our passengers don’t get to see all the hard work that goes into making the plane fly and the fascinating nitty gritty of operating an airline, so this video is a real insight into our people and our airline - it filled us all with great pride.”

The film received rapturous applause when it was shown during the 15th birthday party at the airline’s Papeete headquarters last month and has already received more than 18,000 views on YouTube.

View the video below:

More In Travel

Turtle Island: Heaven is a place in the Yasawas

Genuine Fakes: The best/worst souvenir knock-offs