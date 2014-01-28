Have you ever waited patiently for the perfect photo opportunity only to discover the action was going on behind you all along?

Beware the photobombing elephant

That was the case for five women volunteering at Imire: Rhino and Wildlife Conservation in Zimbabwe.

Pre-occupied with taking farewell photos of their friends, the women were oblivious to a seven tonne elephant that had snuck up behind them.

But luckily someone else was paying attention.

Fellow volunteer Marcus Söderlund, 24, from Sweden was on hand to capture the special moment.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said: "While they were posing for the cameras one of the other handlers got an elephant called Makavhuzi to go up behind them".

"Eventually they noticed his presence and turned around and reacted with laughs, surprised looks and smiles."

The image is quickly making its way around the world via social media.

Other photobombing creatures to capture worldwide attention include a cheeky llama in Peru and a stingray in the Cayman Islands.

