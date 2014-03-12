Just a half hour ferry ride from Circular Quay, or a 20-minute drive from the CBD, is one of Sydney's most iconic beaches - home of the Australian Open of Surfing. With so much on offer though, it's sometimes hard to know where to start when you arrive! So here's our guide of what's trending at the colourful, buzzing, and always popular weekend destination that is Manly.

What’s hot in Manly

Papi Chulo



Opened on New Year’s Eve, this gorgeous new establishment on Manly Wharf is the hottest place in town right now. On most nights the place is absolutely packed, so booking in advance is a definitely must. It’s shoulder to shoulder at the beautifully decorated, art deco-style bar as foodies down one of the trendy bartender’s many delicious cocktails and wait to be seated. But despite all the people, it’s not uncomfortable. This place has a great vibe; it’s fun, it’s social. You look around and every table is having a wonderful time while the delicious smells of barbequed meats and spicy sauces fill the air. Crunchy vegetarian empanadas and delicate prawn and scallop salad are a delightful start to the evening and get those tummies rumbling in anticipation for the onslaught of meat that awaits. That’s the thing about this place.

While they do many delicious seafood dishes, meat is their specialty, and they do it very well. The best way to undertake this carnivorous adventure is to get Papi Chulo’s signature BBQ platter, and sample the American south meets South American cuisine in all it’s glory. The flavoursome plate of protein consists of Rangers Valley melt-in-your-mouth smoked brisket, sticky sauce pork ribs, chopped BBQ pork, pork belly with a maple and pepper crust that you will never forget, and some sweet, soft buns to wedge all that meat in. One thing is for sure about Papi Chulo, you will never leave feeling hungry…just dying for the recipe of that rib sauce.



For reservations or to see the full menu: merivale.com.au/papichulo

Manly Wine



At the end of Manly Beach, a little stroll away from the hustle and bustle of the concourse, but still right on the water, lies this trendy gem of a wine bar. On any given evening Manly Wine is a must-visit stop for enthusiasts of the grapevine nectar, with a great selection of more than one hundred local and international wines, perfectly displayed on the back wall among the quirky décor. To take in their million dollar views onto the water, lunch time is your best bet, and its then that we check out Manly Wine.

Fittingly, the menu is packed full of seafood, but one option really catches the eye – the seafood platter. Forget your deep-fried seafood sticks and inch-thick beer battered fish fillets, this is fine dining – fresh oysters, juicy prawns, herbed smoked salmon, grilled fish, chilli squid, garlic butter Moreton Bay bugs, and a delectable blue crab, complete with crunchy chips and salad, all lavishly displayed, make this a feast for the eyes and the stomach. For dessert there are a handful of enticing options, but the home made lemon tart is hard to bypass, and a refreshingly light (but sweet) way to end an enjoyable dining experience. Oh and did we mention the view?



For reservations or to see the full menu: manlywine.com.au



Quest Apartments Manly



They say it’s all about ‘location, location, location’, and when you see where Quest Apartments sit, right in the heart of Manly, you know you’ve got a winner. Situated on the corner of the famous Manly concourse and literally across the road from Manly Ferry Terminal, is Quest. Being just a three-level complex, the emphasis is on quality not quantity. A one bedroom apartment has ample space, including a generous living and dining area which opens onto a long balcony overlooking the palm-lined shore beside the wharf, a fully fitted out modern kitchen with all the trimmings and a sun-lit bedroom with large mirrored built-ins opposite a deluxe queen size bed.

The bathroom is not a tight squeeze either, with a separate bath and double shower and a large basin area (something often overlooked in accommodation). Though there isn’t a restaurant in the hotel, with so many world-class cafes, bars and restaurants within a stone’s throw, it’s not really a major downside. If the beach doesn’t take your fancy, the gym and sauna provide the perfect opportunity to blow off some steam for fitness junkies. Bubbly staff are eager to please, and being 24-hours on call, they’re always on hand to make your stay a pleasant one. Great value, in an unbelievable location, the family-friendly four-star Quest Apartments should be top of your list when next staying in Manly.



For more info or to make a reservation: questapartments.com.au



Manly Surf School



Whether you’re 5 or 75, the charming surf instructors at Manly Surf School will manage to get even the most novice surfers up standing, and feeling like a pro. As novices we didn’t quite know how successful attempts at mastering this essential Australian skill would be. But there was no reason to worry! Manly Surf School’s accredited instructors are not just there to teach, they also help you have a lot of fun while you learn! Running classes for all ages, ranging from private lessons, to day tours at surrounding northern beaches, group bookings and even advanced, intensive surfing courses, there really is a lesson for everyone.

You don’t have to bring a thing, just wear your swimming costume and the guys will take care of you. Located at the base of North Steyne Surf Lifesaving Club they provide boards, wetsuits, private change rooms and a safe place to store your valuables while you tear it up on the beach. After conquering the waves, we’re only left disappointed we’d waited this long to learn how to surf. It’s never too late to get involved, so why not give it a go!



Book a lesson here: manlysurfschool.com.au



Sydney Coast Walks



Think you know Manly? Go on a walking tour with Ian from Sydney Coastal Walks and realize how much you have to learn. There’s something different about exploring a place with a local. Sometimes you need a native to show you the best bits of any city, and that’s why these walking tours are so valuable. If you have just an hour, or an entire day to spend out and about, Sydney Coastal Walks has a tour for you. Their specialty though is nature walks, and Manly Beach and surrounding bushland is one of Sydney’s greatest natural landmarks.

For more info & bookings: sydneycoastwalks.com.au

