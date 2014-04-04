Trending now: Adelaide insider’s guide

While you wouldn’t think Adelaide is up there as one of the world’s must-visit cities, Lonely Planet seem to think it is in fact a top-ten destination in 2014. Visit ‘the city of churches’ in February and March and you will see why Adelaide is slowly becoming a hot spot for tourists from Australia and abroad. During these months the city is bursting at the seams with arts, culture and an all round festive vibe that is infectious to the core. Furthermore, with an attractive grid city littered with historical buildings of yesteryear, several hip new cafes and fine dining options, some of the best produce in the country, a pristine coastline, and a vibrant arts and culture scene, I checked out the best Adelaide has to offer.

Arts & culture

Adelaide Fringe

One of the most popular events on the social calendar in Adelaide is the Adelaide Fringe festival. For four weeks parks, laneways and malls in the city are magically transformed to showcase the best performers, artists and exhibits in 900 different events. But the point of difference at Fringe is that absolutely anyone can register to take part. This means there’s A LOT to see and do. While events take place all around the city, Fringe is best sampled at the Garden of Unearthly Delights – Rundle Park on East Terrace – a raucous hub, packed with people hungry for entertainment.

Whether you love comedy, dance, theatre, music, art or even the odd circus performer, it is all found here in a jaunty environment reminiscent of an old-timey carnival. The added fun is the spontaneity of it all too. Forget booking tickets, most events have an open access program. If there’s one thing that’s a must-see though, it’s the Fringe Parade, which is absolutely free, and a hell of a good time. Be surprised, and inspired, Adelaide Fringe is not to be missed.

For programs and event information: adelaidefringe.com.au

Adelaide Festival



When it comes to performing arts, the Adelaide Festival is the country’s top event. See plays by the State Theatre company of SA, or a comic monologue from John Waters, or even the breath-taking Sadeh21 from the internationally acclaimed, Batsheva Dance Company. There’s a reason the festival continues to go strong after more than fifty years. The whole arts precinct parties on well into the night thanks to Lola’s Pergola keeping patrons well fed with a sumptuous barbeque feast and live entertainment to boot.

For program information: adelaidefestival.com.au



WOMAdelaide



Music and culture festivals have become commonplace in recent years but few have been around as long or have hosted as many big names and eclectic acts like WOMAdelaide has.

Held in March, the festival showcases music, arts, dance, talks, markets, and world culture in the Botanic Park’s dreamy, leafy setting. Anyone who considers themselves a serious fan of music will appreciate the variety of alternative artists that star in WOMAdelaide every year, making it one of the more unique world music festivals.

For tickets and lineup: womadelaide.com.au



Cafes and Restaurants

Daniel O’Connell Pub & Dining



If unique and adventurous TV chefs like Heston Blumenthal appeal to you, this establishment should be at the top of your list of places to dine while in North Adelaide. Chocolate parfait alongside venison, savoury foams, marrow served as a spread, and gin cured salmon are just some of the intriguing dishes you will find on the nose-to-tail menu. The wholesome Irish bar feel, fitted out with mahogany wall panels and a welcoming front bar is a warm touch for a restaurant that some could find intimidating upon glancing at the menu. But fear not, the food, though bold is delicious and truly a taste journey worth experiencing.



165 Tynte Street, North Adelaide, SA



To book or view the full menu: danieloconnell.com.au



Steven ter Horst Chocolatier



An Adelaide icon, this is a serious place for sweet tooths. The array of chocolates made at Steven ter Horst Chocolatier, immaculately displayed in their Rundle Street store is impressive to say the least. Selling small portions as well as ‘tablets’ (essentially blocks), chocolate flavours here are like no other – blood orange and crepe chunks, banana and pepper, almond and sea salt – and they all taste outstanding! The only thing that might stop you from taking home samples of everything was the searing Adelaide heat, the enemy of the chocolate lover. My tip? Enjoy a specialty gateaux (cake) created by the pastry chef owner and down it with a cup of coffee from the shop’s friendly barista who will happily guide you through the overwhelming selection of sweet treats.

256 Rundle Street, Adelaide, SA



Full chocolate range: steventerhorst.com.au



Golden Boy



At the heart of Adelaide’s festivities on North Terrace during February/March sits a gem of a restaurant with quality, modern Thai cuisine that delivers an unforgettable feast still authentic to traditional Thai flavours and ingredients. Think you’ve had a good plate of Pad Thai before? Think again, Golden Boy’s effort is next level. The crispy barramundi and refreshing chilli papaya salad are both fine accompaniments too, while taking in the colourful atmosphere outside the restaurant, which is at it’s height during Adelaide Fringe.



309 North Terrace, Adelaide, SA



To book or view the full menu: goldenboyrestaurant.com



Stay



Crowne Plaza, Adelaide



The prestige that accompanies the Crowne Plaza brand should tell you everything you need to know about this place. Located in the corner of the Hindmarsh Square gardens, Adelaide’s Crowne Plaza boasts spacious and luxurious accommodation. Ever had a problem getting comfortable in a new bed while travelling? Not anymore, the Crowne Plaza have thought of everything. Upon entering the room, you’ll find a ‘pillow menu’ listing varying fabrics and firmness, so you can select the right pillow to lay your weary head on. The contemporary rooms are expertly styled with modern fittings. The hotel is close enough to the city to enjoy views of Adelaide, while still being sheltered enough to get a quiet night’s sleep. For fitness junkies to work up a sweat or for those just wanting to chill out, Crowne’s lap pool, spa, steam room and sauna are there for your enjoyment. Recharge at the hotel’s Red Salt Bar and Restaurant for the most impressive breakfast spread you’ve ever seen, with an excellent range of low-fat and gluten free options also offered.



16 Hindmarsh Square, Adelaide, SA

To book a room or for more info: crowneplazaadelaide.com.au



If you visit Adelaide

