Hen's party becomes brawl on flight

A bride-to-be was far from the picture of elegance as she started thumping one of her friends when a fight broke out on a flight to Spain.

The hens party was travelling on a Ryanair flight from Manchester to Barcelona when two of the women started arguing.

A passenger whipped out his phone to record the drama as the bride-to-be, called Kelly, started throwing punches at one member of the party, while others tried to intervene.

Cabin crew then managed to separate the vicious hens and put a stop to the violence.

Tony Tickle, who recorded the flight, told UK tabloid The Sun he could hear shouting and saw two girls fighting before the bride ran along the aisle to jump in.

"She threw three or four punches. I grabbed my phone to get it on camera. It all happened so fast. It lasted about a minute in all.”

Tickle told the Manchester Evening News the woman who seemed to be the main protagonist was led away by a flight attendant.

"They were really going at it and if that had been a stag do then we would have had a major incident and the flight would have been put on emergency and turned around.”

The fight happened about 40 minutes before the plane landed in Barcelona.

A Ryanair spokesman says the cabin crew on duty dealt with the matter quickly and professionally.

It’s not known if the police were involved – or if the women managed to sort out their disagreement and enjoy the hen’s party abroad.