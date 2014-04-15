Loyalty programs are one of the simplest tools businesses have to encourage repeat patronage. The more times you visit and spend, the more opportunities you have to get something in return. Cafes have them, shops have them, and airlines have them.

Is airline loyalty a thing of the past?

Yet with the massive influx of low cost airlines over the last 10 years, attitudes are changing and all many of us care about is getting the lowest fare, regardless of which carrier it’s with. Which begs the question, is airline loyalty now a thing of the past?

The simple truth is that most airline loyalty programs don't produce loyal members, and many of them just add another level of complication to the travel experience.

Qantas recently caused a huge fuss with the announcement that it was changing the way that it's loyalty program worked. Now, points earned are on where you choose to fly, the type of fare you purchase, and which carrier you choose to fly with. While the airline called it a fair change, many so-called ‘loyal’ Qantas Frequent Flyer members were outraged and vowed never to fly with them again. A bit of an overreaction, but it does show how loyal some are to the brand.

When the modern frequent-flyer program was first pioneered by United Airlines in the 1970’s, it struck a chord with frequent flyers, streamlining the travel process for a handful of already devoted flyers. Countless airlines subsequently rolled out their own programs over the following years, each trying to out do the offerings of their competition and hopefully build upon their already loyal client base.

The programs started with a simple, yet effective premise: reward the most loyal customers with a better experience. However with some programs now holding more than 10 million members, the mechanics of rewarding people genuinely loyal to the brand, mostly business travellers, needs retooling to deliver better service.

Today there are different tiers, different rewards, priority boarding, and countless other offerings based upon the frequent flyer status you hold. But can anyone really be bothered waiting years to gain enough points to make it worthwhile?

With low cost airlines offering cheap airfares without the need for status points, and Tigerair even going so far as to offer an Unfrequent Flyer program, is there any real benefit to signing up to an airline loyalty program? Are you loyal to an airline?

Sound off in the comments section below and tell us what you think.