There's something fishy about this pedicure

Sitting outside at the Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi in Jiaoxi, Taiwan with my feet in a warm pool of tiny ravenous fish was one of the more bizarre – and slightly creepy – experiences of my life.

After overcoming a fear that the little nibblers might in fact be piranha in disguise, I had decided to literally take the plunge, having seen these garra rufa or ‘doctor fish’ performing their unique form of pedicure elsewhere in the world.

I first became aware of fish spa clinics, marketed as ‘Dr Fish’ in Turkey and Greece last year and was fascinated by the phenomenal growth of this weird new therapy. The trend has spread around the world but not to New Zealand due to our strict import restrictions.

The treatment was free at the luxurious five-star hot springs hotel I was staying at in Jiaoxi, 45 minutes from Taipei, and the fish were in healthy-looking outside pools rather than confined inside in small tanks as they were at Dr Fish clinics.

I was reliably informed the fish could not bite because they have no teeth. They nibble or suck at the skin with their lips.

I also liked that there were no signs boasting all manner of miraculous cures for skin ailments including psoriasis and eczema, claims I had seen elsewhere. So there did not seem to be any good reason why I should not give it a go.

The colourful little fish, also known as kissing fish, swarmed all over my feet within seconds, nibbling away furiously at the dead and dry skin I never even knew I had.

It was quite ticklish, especially on the soles of my feet, and felt like I had immersed my feet in champagne... not that I had ever squandered champagne in such a wasteful way.

Ten minutes later, my feet felt soft and looked shiny and clean as though they had been given a good polish.

I was intrigued and would have stayed longer and immersed my legs too had there been more time in my busy sight-seeing schedule.

I thanked the hard-working little fish and went off to research their pedigree.

Originally from southern Turkey and northern Syria, garra rufa have been used for many centuries to soften and cleanse the skin.

Members of the carp family, the species thrives in hot water up to 43 degrees C.

The therapeutic powers of the fish were discovered in modern times by a shepherd tending his flock in Turkey in 1917.

The story goes that he stumbled into marshy ground with an injured foot and found the open wound besieged by little fish.

The wound healed fast and word got out about these miraculous little “doctor fish”.

They are now bred in captivity and have made a name for themselves worldwide as "bio-therapists".

Some even say they cure psoriasis.

I looked further into such claims.

The British Association of Dermatologists says the removal of superfluous skin flakes aids exfoliation, particularly with psoriasis sufferers.

"This may help topical medications to penetrate the skin which is why some people may notice some improvement, but we are not aware of other proven benefits," the association says.

So don’t be taken in by any quackery about garra rufa’s miraculous curative properties — just regard it as a novel fishy foot massage, pedicure and exfoliation treatment. Pleasant... if somewhat unusual.

- The Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi is in an idyllic setting amid natural hot springs in the Yihan hills, 45 minutes from Taipei city centre and 72kms from Taipei Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. The hotel has an open air spa, natural hot pools, infinity pool, children’s pool, massage lounges, gardens, walks, spa treatments, two restaurants and nightly Taiwanese opera performances. The rooms are Japanese and minimalist in style with superbly comfortable floor-level beds and huge hot tubs with beautiful hillside views.

''Justine Tyerman travelled to Taiwan courtesy of the Taiwan Tourism Bureau

and China Airlines and stayed at Hotel Royal Chiao Hsi in Jiaoxi.''

