This year Christchurch will transform for NZ IceFest 2014, bringing Antarctica to the city.

Christchurch to undergo icy transformation

The biennial Antarctic Festival will be held in the city from 26 September to 12 October.

The central park will morph into the Hagley Park Ice Station, complete with a Scott and Shackleton's Hut experience and an ice skating rink.

NZ IceFest was established in 2012 and celebrates New Zealand’s and Christchurch’s unique relationship with Antarctica and the Southern Ocean.

This year, the headline exhibitions will be the Antarctica Time Travel Exhibition, which sends people on a time travel journey from 50 million years in the past to generations into the future through a series of zones reconstructed in a series of interconnecting shipping containers.

This exhibition will be an interactive experience highlighting climate change and the important role Antarctica plays in a warming world.

During the festival, Christchurch will play host to an Antarctic Arts Trail, taking people around the city to visit art galleries, cafes and outdoor spaces that will be hosting a series of visual art.

By night the festival hub will convert into an Antarctic bar and live music venue.

An Antarctic Film Festival program will also be developed, including feature length films as well as short films, covering a wide range of topics from climate change to adventure and history.

Bound to be a popular event on the Festival calendar will be the Antarctic Air Day, giving visitors a chance to go inside the planes that fly to Antarctica.

Checkout the website here for more information.