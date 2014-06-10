The snow show must go on

Opening Weekend at the Aussie ski fields don’t necessarily need snow to make a big bang and the weekend just gone at Thredbo proves it.

The show must go on

From live gigs, DJ’s, sunny walks and poolside parties, there was definitely something to celebrate as the cold weather sets in for the season and everyone prays to the snow gods for a good season.

The annual long weekend season opening festivities left barely a minute to spare despite the fact that skiing wasn’t on the agenda.

Winter ciders at the Rekorderlig Après Hot Pool Party kept us warm by the braziers on Saturday afternoon at the Thredbo Apline Hotel for those not brave enough to jump into the heated pool. A spectacular fireworks display on the mountain kicked off at 6pm and it was well worth waiting around for with squeals of delight from all ages.

The fun didn’t stop there with Sneaky Sound System rocking the Thredbo Village Square for a full hour and a half, the dancing keeping the crowd warm.

Taking in the views and fresh air from Eagles Nest at the top of the chairlift, winter was definitely in the air and Sunday morning dawned with some of the magical white stuff fluttering to the ground.

This made a perfect setting for the Thredbo Opening Weekend Long Lunch where the Mumm Champagne was flowing and live musicians kept entertaining throughout the three courses.

The endless party continued with the first Smirnoff Snow Dome Party for the 2014 season with hot beats, projections and great visual effects.

While this kept all the adults busy, the kids had Snowy and Milo the Clown, inflatable rides, face painting and a disco amongst the many activities making sure they didn’t get into too much trouble off the slopes.

Thredbo Village really is great for all seasons but with the brisk air comes the promise of snow and great conditions for snowmaking, and we are all waiting to see what conditions the rest of the 2014 ski season brings.