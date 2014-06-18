Countries all over the world are constantly trying to outdo one another with the biggest, tallest and best of everything and China is about to up the stakes with its plan for “The Phoenix Towers.”

China’s plans for the world’s tallest building could save the planet

The tallest will stand a full kilometre tall -- 150m higher than the current tallest building, Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

While many buildings and developments are often blamed for damaging the environment, Phoenix Towers will host filtration systems that will clean both the water in the lake and purify the surrounding air, as well as solar energy panels on the side that will feed power to a solar plant.

The idea is to use the towers as an environmentally-friendly business hub and farming centre.

Designed by UK architecture firm Chetwoods, it will also have its own wind turbines and other environmental features include photovoltaic cladding, wind turbines, biomass boilers and hydrogen fuel cells.

The top half of these two wild towers will be reserved for making all of these sustainability functions work correctly.

The smaller of the two towers will have a perforated facade with a louvre system for ventilation and light control and contain a vast vertical garden as well as restaurants, galleries, bars and other leisure facilities.

In total, the towers will cover a seven-hectare space, occupying an island in one of Wuhan's many lakes.

One of the aims of the towers is to attract eco-tourism to the Wuhan area with the design (and name) based around mythology of the Chinese phoenix – the two towers representing both the male and female bird.