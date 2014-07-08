Passengers shocked ripped tape covering wing

Seeing an aircraft wing patched up with tape is never reassuring when you’re flying, but it’s even worse when the tape rips off mid-flight.

Passengers on Mexican budget carrier VivaAerobus were alarmed to see what appeared to be a gaping hole above one of the engines on a domestic flight from Monterrey to Tampico last week.

One passenger filmed the makeshift repair out his window and posted a clip to YouTube saying: “Some people take very seriously the saying that the duct tape fixes everything” (translated).

The airline has released a statement saying it “deeply regrets” the situation and the unease it caused passengers.

It says the Boeing 737-300 had lost one of the panels covering the engine mount.

“In this case the high-speed tape, which is not sticky (or duct tape) tape as mentioned in social networks by some users and some mass media, is a designed and certified tape to cover this type of temporary repair.”

VivaAerobus confirmed the tape did detach during the flight but insists “this did not compromise the plane’s safety at any time”.

The engine mount cover has since been reinstated and the aircraft is operating as normal.

It is not the first time tape used on aircraft has evoked fear in flyers. In 2011, Ryanair passengers were stunned to see the windscreen of their plane taped up around the edges before take-off. The plane then departed from London's Stansted airport but had to turn back about 20 minutes later when the tape came loose.